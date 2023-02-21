Man accused of sexually assaulting boy with autism, posting explicits on Twitter

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Authorities believe there could be even more victims of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old autistic boy.

As first published by ABC 13, the suspect, Kelvin Alexander Dias, 23, appeared in court Monday morning.

Prosecutors said the suspect's arrest came after images of the victim were discovered online.

The boy is said to be non-verbal and on the autism spectrum.

Dias now faces multiple felony counts, including:

One charge of first-degree super-aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6 years of age

Two charges of first-degree sexual performance by a child

Two charges of second-degree possession of child pornography with the intent to promote

Dias was arrested on Feb. 15.

Prosecutors said Dias chose the 5-year-old boy since he is non-verbal and could not report the crime.

Authorities confirmed they were able to track down the IP address of his account.

After this, they contacted the child's mother, who was able to identify her child and Dias.

Court records show Dias reportedly admitted to exploiting the child for content and uploading it online.

Dias remains in custody on a $1.2 million bond total.