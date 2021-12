BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas — A threat at Bruceville-Eddy High School has resulted in a student being removed from campus, Superintendent Richard Kilgore said in a Facebook post.

In an 11:30 a.m. update, Kilgore said the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, the district acknowledged there was a “rumor of a threat” at the high school.

Officials also said Bruceville-Eddy ISD and Bruceville-Eddy police were investigating.

“We will update you when we know more,” the Facebook post said.