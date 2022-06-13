Watch
News

Actions

Stray bullet hits pregnant woman, unborn child unharmed: Police

Gun
Denver7
Gun
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 20:47:44-04

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A stray bullet hit a pregnant woman inside her apartment but her unborn child was not injured, police said.

A SWAT team arrested five people who barricaded themselves in another apartment where the gun was believed to have been fired late Friday. They were charged with resisting arrest

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital where police said she was reported to in stable condition and that her unborn child “appears to be unharmed.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019