Staying fit with a free health expo in Waco

WACO, Texas — If you're looking to continue your New Year's resolutions or if you're just wanting to better yourself, there's an expo coming up at Baylor that can help with that!

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, a group of seven doctors, authors and trainers will come together to teach all about nutrition, self-love, health and wellness.

It's all happening at the Baylor Barfield Drawing Room at 1325 S. Fifth St. in Waco.

It's free to get it and so is lunch if you're one of the first 200 registrants.

You sign up here, call (254) 718-8605 or email Van Davis Van_Davis@baylor.edu.