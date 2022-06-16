'Stay in jail forever': Houston neighborhood holds down child assault suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — An attempted kidnapping thwarted in Houston.

Video captured the moment neighbors rushed in to rescue an 11-year-old boy from the grips of a man police say tried to sexually assault him.

Pinned down to his car trying to break free.

Several people in an East Houston apartment complex holding down Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy on Tuesday afternoon.

“I escaped the car and I was scared.’ the boy said.

The boy whose name will not be released says he was nearly snatched from his apartment complex on Fleming Drive while trying to do laundry.

He says Ramirez asked to use his laundry card.

" I went and told my mom if he can borrow it and my mom said yes…”

That’s when the boy says Ramirez pushed the 11-year-old inside his car locking the doors. And threatening him.

"To obey me or else you’d get killed.”

The boy says Ramirez tried getting him into different sexual positions before managing to escape.

"He grabbed my hands but then he grabbed my phone and tried to put it somewhere else but he forgot my hands were free. So then I tried to open the lock and I opened it and then I opened the door.”

In this video shared exclusively with ABC13, you can see some of the neighbors immediately jumping in after hearing the boy's screams … holding down Ramirez until he was taken away in handcuffs.

According to court records, Ramirez is now charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond is set at 250 thousand dollars.

"That he stay in jail forever and to never do that again so he can learn his lesson.”

Records show Ramirez doesn't live in the apartment complex, his address listed in Pasadena.

The boy's mother embracing her son thankful for the neighbors and her son’s quick thinking.