State senator interrupts Texas governor’s news conference, calls for gun law reform

UVALDE, Texas – A state Senator interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference Friday, calling on the state leader to call a special session to reform gun laws.

Sen. Roland Guitierrez (D-District 19) made the request while Abbott and other officials were addressing the latest news on Tuesday’s shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 21 dead.

It marked the second time this week an Abbott press conference has been interrupted. Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke did it earlier this week.

Guitierrez asked that the age for buying “assault rifles” be raised to 21.

“This isn’t the time we’re out killing squirrels,” Gutierrez said. “... These kids are buying AK-15s.”

He urged Abbott to “bring us back to do that one thing,” referring to the special session.

According to Gutierrez, one of the Uvalde massacre victim’s families told him, “I don’t want my child’s death to be in vain.”

Abbott said nothing in response before Gutierrez walked out.