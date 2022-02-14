Star student-athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A gifted student-athlete in Minneapolis has died of injuries suffered in a shooting, according to school officials.

Fifteen-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. was an honor roll student and quarterback for the football team at North High School. Police found Hill with a life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. His family believes he was walking from school when someone shot him. He died on Thursday.

“He’s always been a star, every year he was on a team, they’d win the championships since he was 8,” his uncle Deontray Walker said. “He exceeded in anything he loved in life.”

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff called it a “devastating loss” and denounced gun violence in the city, the Star Tribune reported.

“This bright young man had everything to live for and a promising future ahead of him,” he said.

According to authorities, Hill was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally’s Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened. A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people who had been hanging out nearby scatter after the shot rang out.

No arrests have been made in the case.