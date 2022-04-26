Stabbing assault in Georgetown, police say suspect at-large

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown police are searching for the suspect of a "serious assault" and stabbing that took place at a home on April 21.

The police department released a statement regarding a "serious assault" on the 600 block of Luther Drive. Police said a stabbing occurred and that the assault took place in a residence.

Area schools were notified at the time as a precaution, according to GPD.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. GPD has not disclosed the extent of their injuries or their current condition.

GPD said the only description available is that the suspect is a Hispanic male. No indication regarding their age, height, or build was made.

Police used K9s and drones in the area; nothing was found or thought to be amiss.

Police remained to have a presence in the area and are urging anyone with information to contact the department.