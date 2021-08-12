St. Joseph Health to require all employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1

BRYAN, TEXAS — On Aug 12, St. Joseph Health announced they will be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

St. Joseph Health is part of the St. Luke’s Health Network, which had made the announcement following COVID-19 cases rising nationally.

Employees required to be vaccinated include physicians, Advanced Practice Providers, volunteers, and anyone else caring for patients within their facility.

At the time of this publication, the health system is stating medical and religious exemptions will still be made available for those who qualify.

"By requiring the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, just as we do with the flu (influenza) vaccine, St. Luke’s Health joins health systems and associations across the country in supporting vaccination for health care workers in an effort to continue protecting our patients, staff, and communities from this dangerous disease." they wrote in their press release.

"Our decision to require the COVID-19 vaccination for our teams is rooted in a commitment to keeping our community safe -- and bringing an end to this pandemic as quickly as possible."

St. Luke’s Health is a fully integrated network that provides care to the communities in Greater Houston, East Texas, and the Brazos Valley.

