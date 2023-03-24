Son opens up about grief after father shot & killed while trying to sell car in Arlington: WFAA

EDITOR'S NOTE : Like 25 News in Waco, WFAA in Dallas is an ABC affiliate.

From WFAA

ARLINGTON, Texas — Khudhair Hamdan, 55, is described by his family as a father who sacrificed everything to help his kids have a better life.

Hamdan, the Arlington man killed during a test drive for a car he was trying to sell, was doing his children a favor that day, according to his son, Ali Qasim.

In an interview, Qasim, who asked WFAA not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, said his dad was trying to help him and his brother sell a car they advertised on social media.

“I text the people, they called me about the car and my dad has nothing to do with it,” Qasim said. “I told the guys I’m at work, I have my dad at home, and he’s gonna show you the car… so I sent him to those guys. That’s all I can think about. I sent him to those guys and he got killed.”

Police said two people -- the alleged buyers -- showed up to the family’s home in south Arlington.

Hamdan went on a test drive with both of them. Investigators believe one of the suspects pulled a gun on Hamdan during the drive and shot him.

Hamdan, police said, likely tried to get away, but when he got out of the vehicle, he collapsed in a neighborhood along Port Richmond Way. According to police, neighbors found him outside and tried to render medical aid while calling 911.

Hamdan was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

“How he got killed… that’s still in my mind,” Qasim said. “I can’t imagine how he lied down and how he got killed. How did he feel when they shot him? Why they killed him? For what? For a car?”

Hamdan’s large family has gathered in their home since his death. Together, they cried out loud.

“He’s everything for us,” Qasim said.

Qasim told WFAA his father sacrificed a lot to give his wife and six children a better life.

Hamdan left his home country of Iraq in pursuit of helping his children receive an education in the U.S.

“We can’t live here without him, cause we came here together,” Qasim said. “We’re gonna miss him laughing and joking with us. We’re gonna miss him a lot.”

On Thursday, Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco told WFAA that the department has received multiple tips about the suspect but that police still need the public’s help in identifying them.

"These people need to pay for everything that happened, cause it’s not okay, killing a person," Qasim said.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects and/or the shooting is urged to call police at (817) 459-5735 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-8477.