The Robinson Family Farm prepares to open its doors for Solar Eclipse event

TEMPLE, Texas — The Robinson Family Farm is preparing for a large crowd to come enjoy a view of the eclipse from the countryside.

The over 50-acre farm will offer vendors, live music, and games for your family to enjoy.

With the increase of people coming to town, staff will be on standby to help keep everyone feeling safe and welcomed.

“To experience it in the city versus the country it is going to be different just because we do have wildlife out here, we’ve got the creeks we’ve got wide open spaces you know so there is plenty of room we have over 50 acres for everybody to spread out and have the biggest viewing party we can,” owner Helen Robinson said.

Tickets can be purchased online. Everyone age 3 and up will need one.

Some portion of the proceeds will be kept locally going toward the Ronald McDonald House charities.