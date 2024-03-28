Watch Now
No weight permitted vehicles allowed in these counties on eclipse day, TxDMV says

Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said severe traffic delays are expected on April 8th during the solar eclipse due to the increased volume of visitors.

TxDMV said no size/weight permitted vehicles will be allowed to travel in affected counties from midnight to midnight on April 8th.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they too are working on efforts to limit traffic issues by not allowing temporary lane closures for construction on eclipse day.

The following Central Texas and Brazos Valley counties affected by this restriction are:

  • Bell
  • Bosque
  • Burnet
  • Coryell
  • Falls
  • Freestone
  • Hamilton
  • Hill
  • Lampasas
  • Leon
  • Limestone
  • McLennan
  • Milam
  • Mills
  • Robertson
  • San Saba
  • Williamson

Additionally, these Texas counties will also be under the same restriction:

  • Anderson
  • Atascosa
  • Bandera
  • Bexar
  • Blanco
  • Bowie
  • Brown
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Cherokee
  • Coleman
  • Collin
  • Comal
  • Comanche
  • Dallas
  • Delta
  • Denton
  • Dimmit
  • Edwards
  • Ellis
  • Erath
  • Fannin
  • Franklin
  • Frio
  • Gillespie
  • Grayson
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Hays
  • Henderson
  • Hood
  • Hopkins
  • Johnson
  • Kaufman
  • Kendall
  • Kerr
  • Kimble
  • Kinney
  • Lamar
  • Llano
  • Marion
  • Mason
  • Maverick
  • McCulloch
  • Medina
  • Menard
  • Morris
  • Navarro
  • Parker Rains
  • Real
  • Red River
  • Rockwall
  • Smith
  • Somervell
  • Sutton
  • Tarrant
  • Titus
  • Travis
  • Upshur
  • Uvalde
  • Val Verde
  • Van Zandt
  • Wood
  • Zavala

Anyone with questions regarding this restriction should contact the TxDMV Permit Office at 1-800-299-1700, option 2.

