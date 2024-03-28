No weight permitted vehicles allowed in these counties on eclipse day, TxDMV says

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles said severe traffic delays are expected on April 8th during the solar eclipse due to the increased volume of visitors.

TxDMV said no size/weight permitted vehicles will be allowed to travel in affected counties from midnight to midnight on April 8th.

The Texas Department of Transportation said they too are working on efforts to limit traffic issues by not allowing temporary lane closures for construction on eclipse day.

The following Central Texas and Brazos Valley counties affected by this restriction are:



Bell

Bosque

Burnet

Coryell

Falls

Freestone

Hamilton

Hill

Lampasas

Leon

Limestone

McLennan

Milam

Mills

Robertson

San Saba

Williamson

Additionally, these Texas counties will also be under the same restriction:

Anderson

Atascosa

Bandera

Bexar

Blanco

Bowie

Brown

Camp

Cass

Cherokee

Coleman

Collin

Comal

Comanche

Dallas

Delta

Denton

Dimmit

Edwards

Ellis

Erath

Fannin

Franklin

Frio

Gillespie

Grayson

Gregg

Harrison

Hays

Henderson

Hood

Hopkins

Johnson

Kaufman

Kendall

Kerr

Kimble

Kinney

Lamar

Llano

Marion

Mason

Maverick

McCulloch

Medina

Menard

Morris

Navarro

Parker Rains

Real

Red River

Rockwall

Smith

Somervell

Sutton

Tarrant

Titus

Travis

Upshur

Uvalde

Val Verde

Van Zandt

Wood

Zavala

Anyone with questions regarding this restriction should contact the TxDMV Permit Office at 1-800-299-1700, option 2.