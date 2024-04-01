'911 is only for emergencies': Central Texas dispatchers, hospitals share reminders ahead of eclipse

CENTRAL TEXAS — The solar eclipse on April 8 is coming up — here's how some Central Texas neighbors that help keep us safe, are staying prepared and informing the community of their plans along the way.

McLennan County 911:

McLennan 911 wants to remind everyone that 9‐1‐1 is only for emergencies that require immediate police, fire or medical assistance. Non‐emergency calls such as: directory assistance, asking for directions, reporting utility problems, or general inquiries "can tie up valuable resources" and that's something they do not want to happen during the eclipse.

Dispatchers are expecting double if not triple the call volume during eclipse festivities — they ask that you call the non- emergency numbers in your area for situations that are non-life-threatening, or where someone is not needed medical attention.

Advent Health Central Texas' CEO and President Kevin Roberts, says it’s important to keep traffic on campuses maintained so they can offer the best care possible to the people that need it.

"We have prepared for our team members to spend the night on Sunday so they don’t have to fight the traffic on Monday, so that we know and that everybody is here and ready to serve," he said.

They've made some changes to their facilities ahead of the eclipse.

Advent Health Central Texas:



The hospital will be at full-service levels including the emergency room.

AdventHealth Medical Group offices in Harker Heights, Lampasas and Copperas Cove will be open. The specialty clinics in Killeen will be closed.

Parking lot entrances at the hospital campus will be traffic controlled to ensure proper access by patients and their families beginning on Sunday, April 7.

Outpatient services for Monday, April 8 will be rescheduled throughout the week to ensure access while reducing travel stress on our patients.

Additional diesel on site if needed for generator in the event of a power outage

Visit their Facebook Page for updates: AdventHealth Central Texas Facebook

Seton Medical Center:



The emergency room will remain open.

Access to facility parking lots will be limited to staff and patients only.

Outpatient surgeries and procedures will be limited.

Wellstone Health Partner will be closed on April 8.

All Freedom Urgent Care locations will be open.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center:



Emergency Room, Labor and Delivery, and Inpatient Units will remain open.

Surgeries, GI, and Pulmonary Endoscopy procedures will proceed as scheduled.

Soldier Centered Health Clinics will consolidate care at the Thomas Moore Health Clinic (58th St. and 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Bldg. 2245).

Community Based Medical Homes will consolidate care at the Family Medicine Residency Clinic (Main Hospital, 1 st Floor, Grasslands).

Floor, Grasslands). Dental Clinics will consolidate care at the Fairbank Dental Clinic (2012 E. Legends Way, Bldg. 9440) for Sick Call care only.

The Pediatric Clinic will remain open.

Outpatient Mental/Behavioral Health Clinics will consolidate care at the Multidisciplinary Clinic (Main Hospital, 3 rd Floor).

Floor). The Main Pharmacy, Thomas Moore Health Clinic Pharmacy, and the Emergency Department Pharmacy will remain open.

Click here to see any future updates.