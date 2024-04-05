25 News bringing Central Texas exclusive coverage of Monday's 'Great Texas Eclipse'

25 News will be live online at 12 p.m. on Monday to begin exclusive coverage of "The Great Texas Eclipse" — it will continue on air and online from 1 to 2 p.m. — rain or shine.

Our team of reporters will be all across Central Texas, providing coverage of this exciting event.

Join in as we track the eclipse in our neighborhoods, and check out the impact it will have on our communities.

We will also be taking a look at the rest of the state as this once-in-a-lifetime event happens.

Check back online and on-air with 25 News for updates, additional information, and exclusive content regarding the Total Solar Eclipse in Central Texas.