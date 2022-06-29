ALAMOSA, Colo. — Two Texas hikers were saved from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue reports.

The two hikers ventured into the mountain range to reach Lake Como to camp but never reached it on Sunday afternoon, AVSAR reports.

AVSAR leadership was about the pair suffering from hypothermia around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Lake Como Road was particularly dangerous during the rescue mission due to the heavy rain, elevated chance of rockfall, and extremely slippery rocks, AVSAR says.

Authorities report during their descent a river was running down the entire road.

AVSAR provided hot water bottles and sugary drinks to help hydrate and warm the hikers. Authorities say the pair couldn't move because they were so cold. A male individual was severely dehydrated, was vomiting, and experiencing a headache.

Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, all AVSAR and the hikers returned to Incident Command.

Authorities report the hikers were offered a ride to and from Lake Como initially by the AVSAR truck teams as members were training above the lake during the weekend.

The hikers were severely unprepared, ASVAR says. They report the hikers did not pack any extra food, water, or layers to camp during the night. The two also lacked supplies such as rain flys or extra clothing.

When asked why they did not properly prepare, they responded it was "so hot in Texas" where they are regular hikers. The two individuals failed to check the weather forecast for Alamosa and didn't understand why it was "so cold and rainy" compared to the weather in Texas.

AVSAR stresses the importance of being properly packed for hikes and always having the 10 essentials. Hikers should also invest considerably in quality products.