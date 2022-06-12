'So far, so good': Country star Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — County music icon Toby Keith posted Sunday that he is currently being treated for stomach cancer.

The "Red Solo Cup" star said he was diagnosed back in late 2021 and that he's already undergone surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” Keith said in a statement.

“So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Meanwhile, the singer confirmed he still plans on releasing new music.

His new single, "Oklahoma Breakdown" is expected to be released "sooner than later," according to his Instagram.