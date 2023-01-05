'Slow down': Arlington police officer struck by driver trying to bypass crash scene

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington police officer is expected to be okay after getting hit by a driver trying to get around an active crash site.

The incident occurred Thursday morning while the officer was responding to a wreck along I-20, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Police said the driver who hit the officer did not stop to render aid.

"We're incredibly grateful that an off-duty Dublin PD officer, who was in the area and saw what happened, immediately followed the driver and pulled him over until additional APD units could get there," Arlington police said in a statement.

Police said the driver was arrested and later charged with failure to stop and render aid bodily injury.

"We'd like to remind drivers that if you see emergency crews responding to an incident on the roadway, you need to slow down, stay alert, and if possible, move over a lane so those crews can work safely," Arlington police said.

The officer was later transported to an area hospital by authorities and is expected to be okay, Arlington police said.

"We'd also like to remind drivers that if you're involved in a wreck, state law requires you to pull over, stay on scene, and provide reasonable aid to anyone who may be injured (which can be as simple as calling 911 to report the incident)."