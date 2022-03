WACO, Texas – A single-vehicle accident in the 2200 block of Lake Air Drive has resulted in the motorist being sent to the hospital in critical condition, according to Waco police.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled through a fence at Lake Air Montessori School off of the Lake Air Drive side of the school.

No students from the school were involved or hurt in the accident.

25 News will provide more details as they become available.