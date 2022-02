LUBBOCK, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Freddie Clements of Lubbock.

Clements was last seen in the 1100 Block of North Memphis Avenue in Lubbock.

He is described as having gray hair and eyes, and weighing about 225 pounds, according to Lubbock police.

The missing elderly was last seen a wearing white and gray plaid shirt, red jacket and blue jeans.

He is known to drive a 2008 white Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate: HJJ4191.