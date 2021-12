DALLAS, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 86-year-old Fulton Plouche of Dallas.

Plouche was last seen at 7:11 a.m. at the 1700 Block of Eastcliff Drive in Dallas. He is described as having white hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 127 pounds, according to Dallas police.

The missing elderly was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a bluish-green long sleeve shirt.