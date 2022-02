AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Maurice Diggs of Austin.

Diggs was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 12800 Block of North Lamar Blvd in Austin.

He is described as having a bald head and brown eyes, and weighing about 190 pounds, according to Austin police.

The missing elderly is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and khaki pants.