AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old Corinthus Wilson of Austin.

Wilson was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the 4900 Block of Tannehill Lane in Austin. He is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 230 pounds, according to Austin police.

The missing elderly is believed to be in a 1996 white Buick Regal with license plate number DBP0169, said Texas DPS.