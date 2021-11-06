Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old woman

Texas Department of Public Safety
Betty Keith
Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 06, 2021
SINNETT, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Betty Keith was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Sinnett, northeast of Amarillo.

Keith is a white female, 5' 3", 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, black tennis shoes and a white jacket with floral print.

She drives a 2014 Subaru Outback with a Trump sticker on the back window and Texas license plate DNX-8373.

Texas License Plate: DNX-8373

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

