Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

MCALLEN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man.

Jose Savedra was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday in McAllen.

Savedra is a white man, 5'9, 200 lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, dark blue pullover sweater, khaki pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000.

