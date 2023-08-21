Shots fired in Temple road rage incident, no injuries reported: Police

TEMPLE, Texas – Shots were fired Monday in what police have described as a road rage incident in the 1100 block of NE H K Dodge Loop.

No one was injured, Temple police said, but a vehicle was shot twice.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m.

The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting in a road rage incident.

“The victim told officers that the suspect pointed a black gun at the victim and shot the vehicle twice,” Temple police said in a news release. “The suspected vehicle is described as a white in color Hyundai Elantra.”

Anyone with information should contact Temple police at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

25 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.