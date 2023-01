TEXARKANA — A senior man is alive with no injuries after crashing into a Slim Chickens in Texarkana, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department reports that the 55-year-old was driving on North Stateline Avenue when he "had to take evasive action" after another vehicle had turned in front of him.

(Texarkana Police Department - Facebook)

Following this, police said his truck struck the front of the Slim Chickens - resulting in some substantial damage to the building.

No injuries or arrests were reported.