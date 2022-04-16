Selena Quintanilla Perez: The Queen of Tejano music

Saturday marks the would-be birthday Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez. She would have been 51-years-old.

Selena has been frequently referred to as the "Queen of Tejano music."

The Texas native singer had several ventures, working in both the fashion and film industry.

She was killed on March 31, 1995, by the president and founder of her fan club and former nurse Yolanda Saldívar.

Saldívar, 61, remains in prison with a life imprisonment sentence that includes the possibility of parole.

Selena was a decorated artist receiving multiple awards and nominations, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys.