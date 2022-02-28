Search on for man, 50, wanted by three Texas agencies

Staff Report

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – Local authorities are searching for a 50-year-old man who is wanted by three agencies.

Joe Alexander Moraga, who is being sought for bail jumping-evading burglary-bond surrender, is “known” to be in the Rockdale and Thorndale area, according to a Milan County Crime Stoppers social media post.

Moraga is wanted by the Milam Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, and Thorndale Police Department.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact (254) 697-7033 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 697-8477. They can also leave “web-tip” at: http://milamcounty.crimestoppersweb.com. “

Callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward if contacted through Crime Stoppers,” a social media post said Monday.