Search for missing Lake Somerville swimmer to resume at daylight Monday

Posted at 9:07 PM, Oct 23, 2022
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas – Authorities suspended the search Sunday for a person who went missing after swimming out to retrieve a jet ski, but plan on resuming it at daylight Monday.

A 911 call was made to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office about 2:40 p.m. Sunday regarding the missing person in the vicinity of Birch Creek Park, a news release said.

Texas Parks & Wildlife game warden joined the sheriff’s office, Burleson St. Joseph EMS, AIRMED helicopter, and Somerville, Birch Creek and Rocky Creek volunteer fire departments in the search.

Officials suspended the search at “nightfall for the safety of search personnel,” the release said. “Additional resources and search crews will resume the search at daylight.”

The missing person wasn’t immediately identified, pending notification of family members.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

