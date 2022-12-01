Search continues for missing child last seen outside Dallas

WISE COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a missing child last seen outside Dallas.

Athena Strand, 7, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 200 block of County Road 3573, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the missing child report was issued one hour after being unable to locate Strand.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office is working alongside the following agencies in their search for Strand.

DPS

the local Texas Ranger

Bridgeport PD

Fort Worth PD

local fire departments

Search Rescue One

Anyone with any information regarding Athena's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 940-627-5971.