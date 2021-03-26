Scripps Howard Foundation aims to advance journalism education, improve childhood literacy

The Scripps Howard Foundation has always been dedicated to supporting philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the communities it serves.

The Scripps Howard Foundation has served more than 1.5 million people through community programs and empowering journalists.

Recently, KRHD was able to sponsor Unbound Bryan College Station's Night of Hope in Bryan/ College Station.

Unbound Bryan College Station works to educate and spread awareness to fight human trafficking in the Brazos Valley.

“The mission of KRHD is to make a difference in the communities we serve,” says KRHD News Vice President and General Manager Adam Chase. “This is why we are sponsoring an important event like Night of Hope. We are blessed to have a parent company like Scripps that allows us to make charitable donations through their foundation.”

The Scripps Howard Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The E.W. Scripps Company that works with the Scripps and Howard families.

The Foundation strives to advance journalism education, improving childhood literacy and giving back to the community.

Through journalism education programs, The Scripps Howard Foundation is able to connect the classroom and the newsroom by offering undergraduate internships or post-graduate fellowships.

Through The Childhood Literacy Program, The Scripps Howard Foundation is committed to putting books into the hands of children in need throughout the country.

Since 2017, The Scripps Howard Foundation has distributed more than 352,000 new books to children across the nation on National Reading Day as part of its annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.