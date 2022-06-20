Scooby-Doo mystery machine on Airbnb sells out

(CNN) — No mystery here... It just sold out really, really quickly.

AirbnB and Warner Brothers offered an overnight stay in the 'Mystery Machine' from the 'Scooby-doo' live-action film.

And, it sold out within minutes!

The idea was to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the movie's release.

The iconic van will be parked on the Malibu coast in Southern California for three one-night stays starting Friday.

The lucky guests who got the stay for 20-bucks for the night acted fast.

They will get to re-watch the movie in the van, while enjoying lots of "Scooby snacks", such as hot dogs and eggplant burgers.