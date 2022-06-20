Watch
News

Actions

Scooby-Doo mystery machine on Airbnb sells out

You can sleep in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine for $20 on Airbnb
Copyright Airbnb
<a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/585502008656046417/photos/1414254799?source_impression_id=p3_1654545237_xm2Qy0s43baZNWUI&irgwc=1&irclid=0mRQoJXA-xyIR9czljRB9S6SUkD2DW31WUedxY0&ircid=4273&sharedid=ED125567653&af=&iratid=9627&c=.pi73.pk4273_3002956&irparam1=">Airbnb</a>
You can sleep in Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine for $20 on Airbnb
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 07:58:54-04

(CNN) — No mystery here... It just sold out really, really quickly.

AirbnB and Warner Brothers offered an overnight stay in the 'Mystery Machine' from the 'Scooby-doo' live-action film.

And, it sold out within minutes!

The idea was to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the movie's release.

The iconic van will be parked on the Malibu coast in Southern California for three one-night stays starting Friday.

The lucky guests who got the stay for 20-bucks for the night acted fast.

They will get to re-watch the movie in the van, while enjoying lots of "Scooby snacks", such as hot dogs and eggplant burgers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019