School canceled in Valley Mills due to extensive hail damage to buildings

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – School has been canceled in Valley Mills ISD until future notice because of “extensive hail damage to the buildings at both campuses,” the district said in a social media post Thursday.

“Yesterday's severe hailstorm caused significant damage to the roof and windows, making the school unsafe for students and staff,” the district said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority, and we cannot compromise on that. Therefore, we have decided to cancel classes until the necessary repairs are made to the building.”

