San Saba couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 20, 2023
SAN SABA, Texas – A San Saba husband and wife are dead, the result of an apparent murder-suicide, police said Thursday.

The shooting involving 45-year-old Ben Henniger and 40-year-old Jo Lei Henniger occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Wallace Street.

It happened after the couple got into an argument, San Saba police said in a news release.

Police said an uninjured juvenile witnessed the incident.

“This is a shocking and tragic situation,” Police Chief John Bauer said. “Words cannot express the depth of our condolences for the friends and family involved… This is a sad day for our entire community, and we will work diligently to determine what occurred.”

25 News will provide additional details when they become available.

