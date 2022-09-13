San Antonio mother's petition to keep son's killer in jail goes viral

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio mother's petition to keep her son's killer in jail has now gone viral.

Since launching Sunday afternoon, over 8,000 people have signed on to prevent the man from an early release.

Ana Maria Carpio - the victim's mother - said the early release comes as the man is set to age out of the juvenile system.

Carpio said that since the teen had no prior criminal record upon conviction, he is eligible for said release.

As the man was a minor at the time of the incident, his identity was never disclosed.

Police said the man had shot Caprio's son to death and then burned his body.

He was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and 25 years for aggravated robbery.

After serving two years, the now 19-year-old is set for a hearing this Wednesday to determine if he is eligible for adult parole or if he should be transferred to an adult prison.

The scheduled hearing is set for 9 a.m. via juvenile court.

