San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president.

In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."

Chapin, who will now serve as national director, said the "new direction in leadership will allow the foundation to meet its increasing national growth and demand for services."

Stevens currently is in his 12th year in education, working as superintendent of a private school system.

Stevens has served as a public high school ELA teacher, an instructional coach and at the adult education level as a language arts instructor and an instructional coach.

Stevens holds a bachelor's degree in English, a master's degree in education/teacher leadership, a doctorate degree in education/curriculum and instruction, and is both a certified teacher and former candidate for the Texas State Board Of Education.