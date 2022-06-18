Sam's Club offering $8 memberships until June 26

Stop everything because Sam's Club has announced a discount hotter than your rooftop!

For a limited time only, new customers can register for an annual membership for just $8 this month.

"Tag someone who needs to get a membership and invite you over for a Fourth of July pool party," Sam's Club said via Twitter.

Membership registration will be limited to one account per person and must be done in-store.

To redeem the offer, customers are asked to mention the "4th of July offer" at the membership desk.

The offer will end on Sunday, June 26.

These reduced-priced memberships will not include "Plus" features, such as free shipping.

Prior to the discount, a normal membership runs at $45 per year, according to the Sam's Club website.

Current membership holders are not applicable for this discount, the company clarified to some mixed reactions online.

“This promo is only for new Members and previous Members with inactive accounts of 6 months or more,” Sam’s Club said.