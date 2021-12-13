Watch
Report: Central Freight Lines in Waco shutting down after 96 years

Posted at 10:52 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 11:52:54-05

WACO, Texas — Central Freight Lines in Waco has announced they will be closing their doors after 96 years.

According to a Freight Waves article, the company will stop picking up new deliveries on Monday and expect to have all of their current shipments completed by Dec. 20.

More than 2,000 workers are believed to be impacted.

The article sites a source who claim the closure was due to “too much debt and too many unpaid bills” despite the company doing everything they can to stay afloat. 

25News is working to get more information and this article will be updated throughout the day.

