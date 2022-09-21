Report: 2-year-old found dead inside stolen car after father killed

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A toddler was found dead Tuesday in a stolen SUV in Houston, Texas.

Police say it was linked to an earlier shooting that killed the child’s 38-year-old father.

The incident reportedly started with an argument between the two-year-old's father and another man at a shopping center.

The child’s father was shot several times in the chest, killing him.

The gunman then drove off in the man’s SUV.

The stolen vehicle was later found with the two-year-old dead inside.

Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle - as temperatures reportedly reached highs in the mid-90s.

The suspect is still at-large.