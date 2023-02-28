Remote mental health services helping schools across Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Addressing mental health concerns students is a priority for many school district across Texas.

The growing need for this service has led to virtual assistance.

Texas Child Health Access through Telemedicine — known as TCHATT — aims to bridge the gap for school’s districts across Texas.

Killeen ISD is like a lot of school districts in Texas — with more students needing mental health services.

Texas Child Health Access through Telemedicine lets school districts identify and assess the behavioral health needs of children without the child needing to leave the school.

Killeen ISD says identifying the issue is the most important part that many people don’t want to talk about.

"We want to decrease the stigma, and we want people being okay with for what they need, asking for assistance when they need it," said Shannon Lumar, director of guidance & counseling services with KISD.

More than 1,200 school districts in the state use this service, providing more than 5 million Texas students a chance to get mental help quickly.

“We have TCHATT where they can get online services," Lumar said. "The counselors reach out to their parents, and with parent permission they can have therapy sessions online — on campus. That helps kids get more treatment more quickly, allowing them to hopefully focus back in the classroom as well. Numerous school districts in Central Texas are a part of TCHATT. If your district or school is not you are encouraged to email them to join. Email us at tcmhcc@utsystem.edu

