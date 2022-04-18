'Miracle babies' of OKC bombing now grown

WACO, Texas — They are known as the "Miracle babies.'

April 19, 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. That day 21 kids were in daycare housed in the building, only 6 would survive.

Joe Webber, Nekia McCloud, Christopher Nguyen, P.J. Allen and Brandon Denny would live with physical and emotional scars for the rest of their life.

Christopher Nguyen was one of the survivors.

He was 4 years old at the time of the bombing and his mother, Phuong, worked nearby.

"I remember that day, clearly, even 20 years later," Phuong Nguyen said during a StoryCorps from NPR, sitting alongside her son, Chris.

"I was sitting in office, and there goes 'BOOM'. My boss come over and say, 'It is the Federal Building — did you have your baby at the daycare there?' I say, 'Oh my God.'

Storycorps also captured moments with PJ Allen, another survivor. and his father.

Many broken bones, severe burns, and damage to his lungs from inhaling debris.

To this day he still struggles.