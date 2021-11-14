Rare animal spotted at recently-built land bridge in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A rare species has been recorded using a recently-built land bridge in Texas, according to the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department.

Known as the Ringtail Cat, the furry critter was spotted snacking on a Texas Spiny Lizzard while enjoying a little night stroll.

"A member of the Raccoon family, Ringtail Cats are rarely seen because they are nocturnal and very shy." wrote the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy via Facebook.

Since opening in April, the 165- foot wide bridge has shown to be effective at drawing wildlife away from busy roads.

The skywalk portion of the bridge is open to the public during park hours.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!