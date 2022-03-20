Ranger police: Man charged with arson in fire, investigation ongoing

RANGER, Texas — A Ranger man has been arrested on arson charges stemming from several structure fires last week, authorities said.

Robert James was arrested Thursday on five charges of state jail felony arson, according to the Ranger Police Department.

The fire has impacted several structures inside city limits.

Upon further investigation, officials determined the fire started in the 400 Block of South Marston and spread from there.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.