Punishment phase begins after MMA fighter Cedric Marks found guilty of capital murder

BELTON, Texas — The punishment phase has begun for Cedric Marks, an MMA fighter who was recently found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her male friend Michael Swearingin in 2019.

Police have said the Temple man disposed of both of their remains in Oklahoma.

KXXV journalist Adam Schindler is in court with the coverage.

Day 1 of the punishment phase in the Cedric Marks murder trial is underway.



This phase of the trial is to determine if the jury decides to recommend the death penalty or life in prison.



Things are getting heated in the courtroom…

