Public hearing scheduled for new children's home in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Reagan is holding a public hearing to answer questions and concerns from the community about a new children’s shelter opening in Waco.

The shelter will provide residential treatment services for children ages 12-17 with emotional disorders.

The meeting will not be held at the home. The home’s location will not be made public in order to protect the children's safety.

Event Details

Date: July 18

Time: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

1923 Fort Ave.

Waco, Texas 76707

For further questions, contact:

Ebony Jennings, House Director, (254) 870-7974

Megan James, Residential Child Care Licensing Supervisor, (254) 218-2866