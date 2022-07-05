Watch Now
Public hearing scheduled for new children's home in Waco

Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 16:11:15-04

WACO, Texas — The Reagan is holding a public hearing to answer questions and concerns from the community about a new children’s shelter opening in Waco.

The shelter will provide residential treatment services for children ages 12-17 with emotional disorders.

The meeting will not be held at the home. The home’s location will not be made public in order to protect the children's safety.

Event Details
Date: July 18
Time: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
1923 Fort Ave.
Waco, Texas 76707

For further questions, contact:
Ebony Jennings, House Director, (254) 870-7974
Megan James, Residential Child Care Licensing Supervisor, (254) 218-2866

