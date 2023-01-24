'Protecting his cousin': 17-year-old cook killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old Whataburger cook is dead after getting shot "protecting his cousin," ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reported Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Zechariah Trevino was fatally shot outside the Whataburger in Fort Worth where he worked, located across the street from his high school.

Police believe the sole suspect attended Paschal High School alongside the two victims and that they all knew each other.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old female victim remains hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting, police said.

Trevino's mother said the two were cousins, and that her son had been trying to "protect her" when he was fatally shot.

Zechariah was a junior at Paschal High School, he was also about to become a father in a couple of months, his mother said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone interested in donating to Trevino's funeral fund may do so via Cashapp to @EricaRico86.