Watch
News

Actions

President Biden to visit Fort Worth next week: Report

He will highlight support for military veterans.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 16:09:20-05

Staff Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden will visit Fort Worth on Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

While the newspaper said details are sketchy, the White House said Biden will “discuss supporting veterans as part of his Unity Agenda for the Nation.”

Noting Tarrant County is a Republican stronghold, the Morning News said roughly 1.5 million veterans live in Texas.

“Veterans are the backbone and the spine of this country,” Biden said in his address to the joint session of Congress. “I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip those we send to war and care for those and their family when they come home.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019