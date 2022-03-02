President Biden to visit Fort Worth next week: Report

Staff Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden will visit Fort Worth on Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

While the newspaper said details are sketchy, the White House said Biden will “discuss supporting veterans as part of his Unity Agenda for the Nation.”

Noting Tarrant County is a Republican stronghold, the Morning News said roughly 1.5 million veterans live in Texas.

“Veterans are the backbone and the spine of this country,” Biden said in his address to the joint session of Congress. “I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip those we send to war and care for those and their family when they come home.”