Watch
News

Actions

Pregnant woman dead after migrant group abandoned in Mexico

Border Wall Getty 021019
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
EL PASO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 10: The U.S./ Mexican border wall is seen on February 10, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the border city as he continues to campaign for a wall to be built along the border and the Democrats in Congress are asking for other border security measures. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Border Wall Getty 021019
Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 21:20:45-05

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pregnant woman and her unborn child died and 14 people were hospitalized, most for severe dehydration, after dozens of migrants were abandoned in an overheated freight truck in northern Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

Immigration officials said 64 migrants were found in the freight container, where temperatures reached over 100 degrees (40 Celsius).

The migrants were from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba, and included six children. The dead woman was a Nicaraguan citizen.

There might have been more migrants jammed in the vehicle, but authorities said some might have fled. The National Immigration Institute said the truck was found Saturday in the northern border state of Coahuila.

The agency said it “condemns the fact that ‘guides’ and traffickers profit from and endanger the lives of migrants.” It said it would grant humanitarian visas to the migrants, as is often done in Mexico when migrants are considered victims of a crime.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019