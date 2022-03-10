Power outage scheduled in Fort Hood as part of exercise

A post-wide power outage is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mar. 15 as part of an exercise for energy resilience.

Electrical power will cease during this period.

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and Robert Gray Army Airfield will not be impacted during the power outage.

The main exchange, commissaries, and all post exchange shoppettes will be closed. All 12 Fort Hood Family Housing villages will lose power alongside the main cantonment office buildings.

Banks, food facilities, and other commercial entities will be closed during the outage. Childcare facilities will remain closed from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16.

Police will be stationed at all major intersections on post controlling traffic. Expect longer wait times at the gates.

Unit dining halls will remain open with some providing meals outdoors.

EFMP members who require power for medical devices need to immediately contact the program at (254)-288-8099 or visit their office at 36065 Santa Fe Avenue, Fort Hood, TX on the first in Clinic 1.

For more information on closures and the power outage, visit https://forthoodpresscenter.com/poweroutage.