West second-grader raises money for first responders

A second-grader in West hosted an event over the weekend to show her support for the first responders in her city.

Abrielle spent days painting rocks, and baking cookies to sell for her event. With a little help from mom, Abrielle was able to raise over $1,000 for the city's law enforcement.

Police Chief Darryl Barton said it was a heartwarming surprise.

"She went above and beyond to raise money for, what she deems, as people that take their time to help the community," Barton said. "She took her time to help us, and it just amazes me."

Chief Barton said the money will be divided up between the West Elms fire department and police department.